Woman Arrested for Shooting Man in Aurora Domestic Violence Incident

A woman was arrested in Aurora after allegedly shooting a man during a domestic violence incident. The man was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Yuris Colindres-Avila , 27, was arrested for first-degree assault and domestic violence charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Aurora Woman Arrested Shooting Domestic Violence Assault Yuris Colindres-Avila

