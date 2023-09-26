Woman arrested for drunk driving further charged after spitting and yelling at, and biting, jail officers: Solon

Solon police arrested a woman for stealing $800 worth of goods from Ulta Beauty on Kruse Drive shortly after she stole from an Ulta Beauty store in Macedonia. At 3:10 a.m. Sept. 22, Bedford police brought to the Solon jail for processing and lockup a Maple Heights woman, 23, who had been arrested in Bedford for drunk driving. The woman was uncooperative.

She yelled at and spat on officers, kicked them, and bit at least one officer, causing a laceration. Police restrained the woman until she calmed. Once released from restraints, however, the woman kicked and damaged a jail window.

She eventually posted bond and was released, but not before she was charged with assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and fifth-degree felonies for harassment by an inmate and vandalism.At 1:10 p.m. Sept. 18, it was reported that a man pushed a cart full of groceries out of the Giant Eagle store at 34310 Aurora Road and was confronted in the parking lot by an employee.

The suspect then drove from the lot in a van. Police located the van and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a Cleveland man, 63, was cited for theft, failure to reinstate his license, and driving with expired plates. The stolen items totaled $284.At 12:40 a.m. Sept.

Assault on a police officer: Solon Road

The driver, a Cleveland woman, 23, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. When she opened her car’s glove box, the officer saw within it a pistol. The woman failed field sobriety testing and refused to take a breath test.

Police arrested her for drunk driving, using a weapon while intoxicated, driving under suspension, and driving outside of marked lanes.Weapon incident: Inwood Road

At 9:10 a.m. Sept. 19, officers were called to Solon High School, 33600 Inwood Road, where a student was seen in possession of a weapon concealed in his clothing.

Police found that the weapon was an airsoft pistol, not a firearm. Police contacted the boy’s parent and will introduce the case to Cuyahoga County juvenile court. Charges under consideration are illegal conveyance, or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone.At 5:15 p.m. Sept. 20, a Willoughby woman, 30, reported that two of her car’s tires were slashed as the auto was parked in the University Hospitals lot at 34055 Solon Road.

Police investigated and found that a suspect, a Cleveland woman, 38, who is known to the victim, allegedly slashed the tires. Damage was estimated at $380.OVI: S.O.M. Center Road

At 8:20 p.m. Sept. 20, an officer found a Nissan car with rear-end damage stopped on S.O.M. Center Road, near Pettibone Road. The driver said her car was struck from behind by a white Mercedes that continued to travel towards the Twinsburg border.

Police checked and found that the Mercedes had been driven off the road near Canterbury Road. The Mercedes was resting against a utility pole, but the driver still had his foot on the gas pedal.

Police broke a window and opened the car. An ambulance was called as the driver was going in and out of consciousness.

Officers were unable to conduct field sobriety tests. At the hospital, the driver, 55, of Maple Heights, refused to take breath or urine tests. Police cited the man for OVI, hit-skip, failure to control, and failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

The other driver, a Solon woman, 62, was not injured.At 5 p.m. Sept. 22, Solon police received a bulletin from Macedonia police about a theft at an Ulta Beauty store in Macedonia. Police were told that the suspect left the scene in a blue Ford.

A Solon officer drove to the Ulta store at 6025 Kruse Drive, and spotted in the lot the blue Ford. The officer saw a man and woman leave the store and get into the Ford. The officer stopped the car and went on to learn that the woman, 27, of Cleveland, had concealed in her purse and stole $800 worth of merchandise from the Solon Ulta store.

Inside the car, police found the merchandise stolen from the Macedonia store.

Police charged the woman with theft and possession of criminal tools. The man, 44, of Spencer, Ohio, was not charged.At 9:45 a.m. Sept. 24, police were called to the apartments at 33170 Aurora Road on a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Police found the couple, still arguing, in an SUV parked behind a building.

The man smelled of alcohol and the vehicle of marijuana. Inside the SUV police found a loaded pistol. The man failed field sobriety testing.

Police arrested the man, 34, of Maple Heights, on charges of OVI; having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm, a fifth-degree felony; disorderly conduct; and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.Domestic violence: Park East Drive

At 9:15 p.m. Sept. 24, police were called to the Park East apartments in the 34000 block of Park East Drive, on a report of a domestic disturbance.

A passerby witnessed a man strike a woman on the neck as the two argued on a balcony.

Police spoke with the couple and noted that the woman appeared to be frightened.

Police arrested the man, 25, of Solon, on a domestic violence charge. The Solon woman, 33, did not require medical attention.

