Woman arrested after running from deadly Phoenix shooting with gun in hand, PD says

FOX10Phoenix

A woman is booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Phoenix on Oct. 31. Witnesses told police she was seen running from the shooting with a gun in her hand.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that a woman was seen running from where the shooting happened with a gun in her hand. Police say that woman is 36-year-old Rebecca Lopez."Detectives responded to investigate the shooting by collecting evidence, looking for video surveillance, and speaking to witnesses. During the investigation, evidence was located to corroborate the witnesses’ claims.

