Woman and man arrested in mall lot with suspected fentanyl: Beachwood police blotter

A Virginia girl, 15, who was on a trip to Chicago with her 18-year-old boyfriend, stopped at Beachwood Place to steal clothing valued at $650.At 5:15 p.m. Oct. 17, officers followed a female theft suspect from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place, 26300 Cedar Road, to her car in the mall lot. The woman then attempted to run from officers, but was apprehended.

Police found in her possession suspected fentanyl. She was arrested and charged with obstructing official business, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. With the woman in the car were two male suspects. One of the males was arrested on a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office warrant for felonious assault. He was also in possession of suspected fentanyl.The other male was arrested on a Parma police warrant for domestic violence.At 4:15 p.m. Oct. 18, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 28, for the theft of groceries totaling $98.45 from Giant Eagle, 24601 Chagrin Blvd. The woman was also found to be in possession of marijuana.At 5:30 p.m. Oct.

A woman who was at the mall called police to report that she saw, walking with two other females, a woman who was wanted on a warrant for obstruction in connection with the 2021 murder of the caller’s brother in Cleveland. Police located the suspect woman in the mall and made an arrest.At 6:35 p.m. Oct. 18, police arrested a juvenile for the theft of clothing valued at $650 from Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place. headtopics.com

The arrested girl, 15, of Virginia, said she was traveling to Chicago with her boyfriend, 18, who was with her at the time of the theft. Police called the girl’s father who said she had consent to be with her boyfriend. In the couple’s car, police found cash. It appeared as if they were sleeping in the car.At 6 p.m. Oct. 20, police arrested a man at Saks Fifth Avenue for stealing merchandise totaling $425. The man stole a hat from a manikin and concealed it in a bag.

