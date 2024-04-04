Woman Accidentally Buys Powerball Ticket Instead of Mega Millions Ticket

Miriam Long mistakenly bought a Powerball ticket instead of a Mega Millions ticket. Her numbers matched the first five winning numbers of the Powerball drawing, but she missed the Powerball number. A math professor also won $100,000 after buying a Powerball ticket to demonstrate the improbability of winning the lottery.

Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Continue to GrowBoth Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have reached significant amounts after multiple rollovers. The Mega Millions jackpot is currently estimated at $875 million, while the Powerball jackpot stands at $600 million. The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on December 8, 2023, in California, and this is only the sixth time in the game's history that the jackpot has reached such a high amount. The odds of winning the grand prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 302,575,350. Powerball tickets are also available for $2.

$1.12 billion Mega Millions drawing nears, followed by $865 million Powerball prizeDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another day, another giant lottery jackpot.Next up is an estimated $1.12 billion Mega Millions prize on Tuesday night, enticing players

Winning numbers for $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn, Powerball's turn WednesdayAnother day, another giant lottery jackpot. The winning numbers for an estimated $1.12 billion Mega Millions prize were drawn Tuesday night.

Huge jackpots up for grabs after Powerball reaches $865M, Mega Millions $1.1BThe drawing for the Mega Millions prize will be held Tuesday night, while the Powerball jackpot takes place Wednesday night.

$1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing nears, followed by $865 million Powerball prizeAnother day, another giant lottery jackpot.

