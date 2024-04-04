Wolverine's New Ghost Rider Form 'Hellverine' Challenges Logan for Marvel's Coolest

Wolverine ’s new Ghost Rider form is officially challenging Logan for Marvel ’s coolest. The “ Hellverine ,” a Wolverine and Ghost Rider mashup, is heading to the Marvel Universe this May. In a special Stormbreakers variant, by Elena Casagrande, for Hellverine #1, Logan’s daughter Laura Kinney is bonded with a Spirit of Vengeance, creating one of the fiercest Marvel characters to date–and she can give her dad a run for his money.

Marvel revealed May’s Stormbreakers Variants, including Casagrande’s for Hellverine #1, in a post on their website. The issue will be written by Benjamin Percy (who co-created Hellverine) and drawn by Julius Ohta, and its cover shows Laura in full Ghost Rider mode. Like all other Spirits of Vengeance, she has a flaming head. She is facing the reader, a smirk on her face–as if she is daring someone to attack. If they do, they must face her unsheathed claws, which are made of flame

