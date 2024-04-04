Wolverine's New Ghost Rider Form 'Hellverine' Challenges Logan for Marvel's Coolest

Wolverine ’s new Ghost Rider form is officially challenging Logan for Marvel ’s coolest. The “ Hellverine ,” a Wolverine and Ghost Rider mashup, is heading to the Marvel Universe this May. In a special Stormbreakers variant, by Elena Casagrande, for Hellverine #1, Logan’s daughter Laura Kinney is bonded with a Spirit of Vengeance, creating one of the fiercest Marvel characters to date–and she can give her dad a run for his money.
Marvel revealed May’s Stormbreakers Variants, including Casagrande’s for Hellverine #1, in a post on their website. The issue will be written by Benjamin Percy (who co-created Hellverine) and drawn by Julius Ohta, and its cover shows Laura in full Ghost Rider mode. Like all other Spirits of Vengeance, she has a flaming head. She is facing the reader, a smirk on her face–as if she is daring someone to attack. If they do, they must face her unsheathed claws, which are made of flame
Wolverine Ghost Rider Hellverine Marvel Laura Kinney Spirit Of Vengeance
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »