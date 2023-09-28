Wolverine's Dark Phoenix Upgrade Makes His Adamantium Claws 10 Times More Deadly

The Phoenix gives 'hot claws' a whole new meaning. After Jean Grey's tragic death at the hands of Moira X during this year's Hellfire Gala, the Omega-level telepath has been astrally projecting herself through time, hoping to edit a key point in history to give her the power she needs to...

After Jean Grey's tragic death at the hands of Moira X during this year's Hellfire Gala, the Omega-level telepath has been astrally projecting herself through time, hoping to edit a key point in history to give her the power she needs to return to the present and defeat Orchis.

In Jean Grey #2, from iconic X-Men writer Louise Simonson and artists Bernard Chang and Marcelo Maiolo, Jean attempts to intervene on the first time the Phoenix Force attaches itself to her, instead having it possess the new X-Man Wolverine. Logan soon loses control of the Force, becoming his own version of Dark Phoenix, an upgrade that greatly multiplies the power of his classic claws, to deadly effect.

Read more:

screenrant »

X-Men's Horrifying New Cerebro Has 1 Big Advantage Over the OriginalA dark upgrade.

After Destroying Captain America, Marvel's New Best Fighter Debuts His Own Wolverine ClawsCaptain Krakoa is coming for Logan's schtick.

Marvel Just Redefined A Huge Aspect of Wolverine's Healing FactorWolverine's healing factor evolves.

Wolverine Becomes the Ultimate Saiyan in Marvel/Dragon Ball Cosplay RedesignWolverine gets his Saiyan on in new cosplay video.

Insomniac Games Fans Hope A Wolverine and Spider-Man Crossover Was Just TeasedWill Wolverine appear in Spider-Man 2?

New Writers Guild Deal Includes Major AI Protections and Big Upgrade to Streaming ResidualsAI and streaming are addressed in big ways in the WGA's new contract.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning: contains spoilers for Jean Grey #2The X-Men's iconic Wolverine, known for his deadly adamantium claws and berserker rage, just got a horrific power upgrade courtesy of the destructive Phoenix Force. Through a simple tweak of history in Jean Grey #2, Marvel has shown the twisted power that Logan would obtain had he become possessed by the powerful Phoenix Force instead of Jean.

After Jean Grey's tragic death at the hands of Moira X during this year's Hellfire Gala, the Omega-level telepath has been astrally projecting herself through time, hoping to edit a key point in history to give her the power she needs to return to the present and defeat Orchis.

In Jean Grey #2, from iconic X-Men writer Louise Simonson and artists Bernard Chang and Marcelo Maiolo, Jean attempts to intervene on the first time the Phoenix Force attaches itself to her, instead having it possess the new X-Man Wolverine. Logan soon loses control of the Force, becoming his own version of Dark Phoenix, an upgrade that greatly multiplies the power of his classic claws, to deadly effect.

Wolverine's Hot Claws Get A Terrifying Upgrade As Phoenix Jean originally merged with the Phoenix Force after saving the X-Men from crashing into Earth at the end of a mission into space, but in Jean Grey #2 the telepath changes this moment, allowing Logan to save them because of his impressive healing factor. While the Phoenix is able to keep Wolverine alive, the entity almost immediately overwhelms the iconic berserker, since the Force engaged with a host's emotions and Logan was crazed with anger after his memories of Weapon X's experimentation were restored. Immediately flying off to Canada to slaughter his torturers, Jean and Cyclops sneak away from the rest of the X-Men to follow the Phoenix-imbued Wolverine.

Wolverine has experienced many upgrades over the years, but one of his most iconic was the debut of his fiery "hot claws" upon his resurrection in 2018's Return of Wolverine. The Phoenix upgrade that Logan receives in Jean Grey amps up these hot claws to another level, because not only does Phoenix Wolverine have adamantium claws that burn with the white-hot power of the Phoenix... but he has these adamantium spikes growing from all over his body! Jean and Scott then witness Wolverine shooting these burning spikes from his body in an unending barrage, slaughtering the Weapon X soldiers around him like the world's deadliest porcupine, and almost killing them as well.

Old Man Phoenix Has Existed In The Multiverse For Years Surprisingly, this is not the first time Wolverine has been connected to the Phoenix Force. Old Man Phoenix debuted in 2017's Marvel Legacy #1 as a Multiversal variant of Wolverine who had gained the powers of the Phoenix Force after the death of his universe. Old Man Phoenix has been a major part of several tales since, including Infinity Watch and Jason Aaron's Avenger. However, this older and wise Logan has way more control over the Force than the Logan from Jean Grey ever does, since this Wolverine lacks much of the experience and growth he would eventually develop during his time with the X-Men.

While Logan is able to use his own hot claws to kill himself and save Jean from a Dark Phoenix Wolverine, he ultimately has nowhere near the self-control or stability needed to survive a full merger with the Phoenix Force. Although Wolverine has experienced many intense upgrades during his time with the X-Men, his brief time as the Phoenix shows just how destructive and out-of-control Logan could become with a primordial power attached to him.

Jean Grey #2 from Marvel Comics is available now in stores.