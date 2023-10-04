Wolverine Is Going to War with Captain America - With a Deadly Twist No-One Saw Coming

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! This article contains spoilers for Sabretooth and the Exiles #5 While Wolverine and Captain America have famously worked together in the past on a number of missions, neither are strangers to the other’s wrath, as they’ve gone head-to-head many times throughout Marvel canon.

Wolverine has no shortage of enemies in the current Marvel Comics continuity. Orchis effectively eliminated nearly every mutant on the planet through the manipulation of Charles Xavier, leaving Logan not only stranded and alone, but also perpetually hunted by Nimrod-level Sentinels.

Wolverine Is About To Fight A Sabretooth/Captain America Variant In Sabretooth and the Exiles #5 by Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk, it’s revealed that Sabretooth has collected a small army of his variants from across the multiverse, and is headed back to Earth for that aforementioned reunion with his ‘old friend’.

Even though Wolverine and the original Captain America have fought on more than one occasion, this potential battle during the upcoming Sabretooth War will be Wolverine’s toughest fight against the super-soldier yet. headtopics.com

While this will be yet another fight between Captain America and Wolverine, it will be like nothing fans have ever seen from one of their past conflicts before, as this upcoming war between them comes with a deadly Sabretooth-sized twist that absolutely no one saw coming.

