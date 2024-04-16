WNBA to Continue Paying for Charter Flights During Playoffs and Back-to-Back Games

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media before the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. NEW YORK — The WNBA will once again pay for charter flights for the entire playoffs as well as for back-to-back games during the upcoming season that require air travel, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Monday.

“No one wants more than I do for these players. We need to be in the right financial position,” Engelbert said before the WNBA draft Monday night. “Just a few years ago we were surviving, now we’re going from survive to thrive. We want to do it at the appropriate time.”

WNBA Charter Flights Playoffs Back-To-Back Games Cathy Engelbert

