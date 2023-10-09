WNBA star Kelsey Plum takes playful shot at Tom Brady during Aces playoff game

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum helped the team get off on the right foot on Sunday with a Game 1 victory over the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, 99-82. Plum had 26 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 36 minutes of action. She also got to put on the performance in front of new Aces minority owner Tom Brady.

’ 'Just super excited for his investment in our franchise and understanding what that means, not just us but the league and putting eyes on us,' she added. 'I joke around, but it's been awesome to have him, and I know he cares. He has daughters and nieces that play women's sports, so he understands the investment that it takes, so it's cool to be a part of.

LAS VEGAS — This matchup was nearly inevitable from the moment these two teams were anointed super-teams in the preseason. The New York Liberty and their offseason signings and acquisitions vs. a defending champion Las Vegas Aces homegrown squad.

