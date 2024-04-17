WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Celebrates Draft Selection with Boyfriend in New York City

Caitlin Clark , the WNBA ’s newest star, and boyfriend Connor McCaffery spent the night out in New York City celebrating her selection as the first overall pick, which will see the former Iowa star begin her pro career with the Indiana Fever . Clark, 22, posted several images to her Instagram Stories, including one that featured a set of pictures of her and McCaffery, a former Iowa men’s basketball player and the son of head coach Fran McCaffery.

CAITLIN CLARK ROCKS PRADA OUTFIT CLOSE TO $17,000 FOR 2024 WNBA DRAFT 'There are a lot of emotions right now,' Martin said in an interview on ESPN. 'I’m really happy to be here. I was here to support Caitlin, but I was hoping to hear my name called. All I wanted was an opportunity and I got it. I’m really excited.' A big night for the Iowa Hawkeyes was headlined by Clark’s first overall selection by the fever.

