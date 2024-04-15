WNBA Star Brittney Griner Announces Pregnancy

"Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being," Griner posted on Instagram .WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner is expecting her first child with her wife Cherelle, the couple announced on Instagram over the weekend.

"Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being," the post's caption read. Griner is one of the WNBA's biggest stars. The 33-year-old re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury this year ahead of the 2024 season. In 2022, Brittney Griner — who also played pro basketball in Russia — was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after Russian authorities said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. The U.S.

Less than six months after coming home to the U.S., Griner was back on the court for the 2023 season of the WNBA, Brittney and Cherelle Griner met while attending Baylor University from 2009 to 2013. The couple didn't start dating until years later, according to US Magazine, and married in 2019 after Griner popped the question.

