WNBA playoffs: Aces finish 2nd straight sweep to reach 2nd straight Finals

In a season dominated by expectations of a clash between two WNBA superteams, the Las Vegas Aces just held up their end of the bargain.

The defending champions completed a three-game sweep of the Dallas Wings in the WNBA semifinals with a 64-61 win on Friday, reaching the Finals for the third time in the last four years. The Aces previously defeated the Chicago Sky 2-0 in the first round.

The other team in the Finals will be the winner of the semifinal series between the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, which the Liberty currently leads 2-1.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Aces vs Wings Odds, Picks & Predictions - WNBA September 29WNBA predictions, picks, and odds for the Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings on September 29. WNBA betting best bet and game analysis.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Line MovementWNBA line and odds movement for Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings on Sep 29, 2023.

Las Vegas vs Dallas WNBA Box Score - Sep 29, 2023Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings WNBA game box score for Sep 29, 2023.

Breanna Stewart leads Liberty in pivotal Game 3 win over SunThe Liberty is one game away from securing a spot in the WNBA Finals.

Will there ever be another member of baseball’s ‘Black Aces’?Black starting pitchers have always been rare. Now 20-game winners are, too. What does that mean for one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs?

Ryder Cup 2023: Viktor Hovland aces a par-4 in practiceThe Ryder Cup hasn't even begun, and Europe's already got the momentum. During a practice round Thursday, Europe's Viktor Hovland stepped up to the 375-yard par-4 5th hole, and unleashed a drive that would be back-breaking if he'd done it in competition: