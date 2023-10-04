WNBA player files discrimination claim over treatment during pregnancy

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) and Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby in 2019. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)WNBA player Dearica Hamby filed a gender discrimination complaint last week with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the league and her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by The Washington Post.

In the complaint, Hamby alleges that the Aces and their storied coach, Becky Hammon, retaliated against her after she told them she was pregnant, creating an "abusive and hostile" work environment before ultimately trading her to the Los Angeles Sparks because of her pregnancy., prompting an investigation from the WNBA.

Hamby alleges that the league did not thoroughly investigate her allegations, failing to interview any current Aces players or to provide any “remedy” to Hamby after finding that the Aces had violated league rules. In the complaint, Hamby calls the shortcomings in the WNBA’s investigation “retaliation” for her public statements about the trade. headtopics.com

In the complaint, Hamby alleges she twice asked Hammon, “You’re trading me because I’m pregnant?” Hammon, she said, responded, “What do you want me to do?” Hamby declined to comment through a representative. The WNBA and the Aces did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the EEOC said it could not confirm or comment on any complaints, which are confidential.

