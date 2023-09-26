WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike named to President Biden's council on African diplomacy

WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike has been named to the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States “It creates opportunities for kids and young people that look like m so that they can transform their lives the same way I experienced it,” Ogwumike said.
They will provide invaluable guidance to reinforce cultural, social, political, and economic ties between the U.S. and Africa, and promote trade, investment, and educational exchanges between the United States and Africa.
“It creates opportunities for kids and young people that look like m so that they can transform their lives the same way I experienced it,” Ogwumike said. “I had the best of both worlds, with Nigerian determination and American opportunities that are endless. It's a pathway for youth to change their lives to empower themselves.”
The council, which was first announced by Vice President
at the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, will be chaired by Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Other council members, who will serve until 2025, include Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.
Ogwumike, who is an NBA analyst for ESPN, is the youngest female on the council.
They will provide invaluable guidance to reinforce cultural, social, political, and economic ties between the U.S. and Africa, and promote trade, investment, and educational exchanges between the United States and Africa.
Ogwumike spoke at the UN General Assembly last year and heard about the council and wanted to be part of it.
“I talked about the power of sports and how it could transform the world,” she said. “I submitted my resume and had my fingers crossed.”
