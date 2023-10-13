WNBA franchises leaning into AI-backed platform as fan demand and engagement increases amid league expansion

Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces drew record-breaking viewership, with an average audience of 729,000, according to ESPN. The strong numbers come on the heels of a regular season that saw a sharp increase in fan engagement. Last week, the league added a new franchise for the first time in more than a decade.

The fans that are chatting want to be there, and they're finding chat to be an excellent way to wind up putting themselves in the stadium.' Five NBA teams own an WNBA team — the Indiana Pacers (Indiana Fever), Minnesota Timberwolves (Minnesota Lynx), Washington Wizards (Washington Mystics), Brooklyn Nets (New York Liberty) and Brooklyn Nets (New York Liberty).

Aces rout Liberty 104-76, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA FinalsA’ja Wilson scored 26 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 104-76 on Wednesday to take a 2-0 series lead in the WNBA Finals. Wilson finished 10 of 16 from the field on her way to recording her 26th double-double this season - including her fourth of the playoffs.

The Aces and Liberty, the WNBA’s best, continue their Finals battleIn the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals this past Sunday, the New York Liberty were looking strong against the Las Vegas Aces.

Oakland not out of the running for WNBA expansion after Warriors land franchiseThe Bay Area was just awarded its first WNBA team earlier this month, but a second may be on its way.