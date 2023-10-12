WNBA Finals: Kiah Stokes steps into her role as Aces offense hums to 2-0 series lead over Liberty

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the New York Liberty during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)LAS VEGAS — Kiah Stokes knew her role coming into these WNBA Finals.

It sure would and did. Once Stokes drained a rare 3-pointer 90 seconds into Game 2, it felt like it was going to be a long night for the Liberty. And it was. The Aces offense lit up brighter than Mandalay Bay on the Vegas strip where another sold-out crowd played a Sixth Player role.that pulls the Aces one win away from a repeat championship and puts the Liberty on the brink of elimination.

“I know my teammates have confidence in me and they tell me to shoot it often, I just don’t,” Stokes said after scoring eight points, double her previous high this postseason. “Today, I guess I just shot. headtopics.com

“You got to make some 3s against New York,” Hammon said. “I would say in our matchups with them, especially games we’ve lost, we didn’t shoot well.” The Liberty cut the deficit to six near the end of the first half only for the Aces to come out on an 8-0 run to start the third. Hammon said her message to the team was simple: rebound and control the paint if you want to win.The Aces cooled slightly to 52.9% shooting overall and 44.8% from 3 with 13 of them. They were perfect on their 17 free throws and assisted on 31 of their 37 makes.

All five Liberty starters also made one 3, making it the first time all 10 starters in any postseason game have hit triples. But overall, the Liberty left point after point off the board. They were 36.1%, an improvement from the first six minutes, and 8-of-35 from 3 (22.9%). headtopics.com

