WNBA Finals: Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum power Aces to Game 1 win over Liberty with huge 4th quarter

Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals showed that no hype was too big for this battle. The backcourt battle showed the difference between the two teams, and Jackie Young’s playoff-career-high 26 points led the Aces to a 99-82 win Sunday to take a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Aces shook off a long layoff between their semifinals sweep and the start of the Finals on Sunday, turning a small halftime deficit into an energy burst out of the break. For a squad so reliant on its starters, they needed every bit of offense the core four provided. Each of A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Young scored in double figures.

The Aces’ lead grew to as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter, the largest lead by either team in the game. From there, Las Vegas cruised to the victory. Las Vegas’ lack of bench depth has been a factor all season, and early on, it looked like it could be the difference in Game 1. headtopics.com

The Liberty got a boost from reserve Marine Johannès and a dominant game from Jonquel Jones, but couldn’t get its starting guards into rhythm. Breanna Stewart, the 2023 MVP, led the Liberty with 21 points, but most of her damage came in the first half. She was ineffective during the Aces’ fourth-quarter run.

Jones notched her seventh straight playoff double-double, a WNBA playoffs record, and fourth in the Finals. She had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Johannès, who had rarely seen the court in the first two rounds of the postseason, knocked down four 3-pointers for 14 points. headtopics.com

Michelob Ultra Arena was sold out as soon as the matchup was set, and those in attendance kept the atmosphere intense throughout, chanting “MVP” when Wilson went to the foul line, alluding to the tight 2023 MVP race.

