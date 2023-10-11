WNBA Finals: How the Liberty can bounce back in Game 2 and avoid first 2-game losing skid this season

Oct 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) drives past Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) in the first half during game one of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

It’s a different story for the New York Liberty, but not one with which they aren’t familiar. They are, as Plum knows, not one to drop two in a row. And they come out strong after those moments. No team in league history has come back from down 0-2 in the Finals, and though Game 2 isn’t technically a must-win, it’s close to being one.

The Liberty played a hard best-of-three series in the opening round against the Washington Mystics that nearly took a Game 3 in Washington, D.C. When New York dropped Game 1 of the semifinals at home against the Connecticut Sun, which New York defeated in all four matchups in the regular season, head coach Sandy Brondello said she yelled at the team. headtopics.com

The Liberty scored 49 points in the first half, a stat point Hammon pointed at as an issue her team needs to address. They’ve relied on center Jonquel Jones and wing Betnijah Laney to pace them early in the playoffs, and Laney had only her second game of the postseason without scoring at least 19 points.

The Liberty led the league in assist rate (75%), but had their lowest of the season series against Las Vegas in Game 1 (53%). In three of the four regular-season meetings, the assist rate was at least 70%. The one in which it wasn’t was the first meeting (67%), when the Liberty were still figuring each other out. headtopics.com

After four of the team’s first five losses dating to late July, the Liberty won the next four games. They went 14-2 down the back end of the season after dropping a game against the Minnesota Lynx at home on July 28. One loss was by 13 against Vegas on Aug. 17 and the second was the season finale the Mystics won on a buzzer-beater.

