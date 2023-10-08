WNBA Finals Game 1 live tracker: Aces-Liberty face off in super-team battle, how to watch, TV channel, injury updates

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Aces start WNBA Finals against the LibertyThe Las Vegas Aces host the New York Liberty to begin the WNBA Finals. The Liberty went 3-2 against the Aces during the regular season. Las Vegas is 19-1 at home, and New York is 17-3 on the road.

Aces, Liberty prepare to meet in ‘inevitable’ WNBA FinalsThe league’s two super teams will face off in a best-of-five series beginning Sunday.

The WNBA Finals 'super-team' showdown was highly anticipated, but are the Aces really one?A WNBA Finals matchup between the league's two super-teams was anticipated ever since the offseason rumblings that the New York Liberty were building a true one through free agency. The reality hits Sunday when the Liberty and Las Vegas Aces tip off Game 1 of the best-of-five series at Michelob Ultra Arena on the Vegas strip (3 p.m. ET on ABC).

Giants' Darren Waller excited wife Kelsey Plum of Aces is in WNBA FinalDarren Waller loves much about his new home city of New York, but he loves Kelsey Plum more.

WNBA Finals Game 1 live tracker: Aces-Liberty face off in super-team battle, how to watch, TV channel, injury updatesThe WNBA Finals matchup that most predicted at the start of the season is here: the No. 1-seeded Las Vegas Aces vs. the No. 2-seeded New York Liberty.