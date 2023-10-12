WNBA Finals: A'ja Wilson dominates as Aces take 2-0 series lead with another rout of Liberty

The Aces started rolling from the opening tip to the final whistle, notching another WNBA Finals rout with aover the Liberty in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series at a sold-out Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The Aces will try to close out the series and win their second straight championship, the first back-to-back titles in the WNBA since 2001-02, on Sunday in New York. No team in WNBA history has ever rallied from an 0-2 deficit in a best-of-five series.

These teams have had plenty of lopsided games this season, but the Aces put on a clinic Wednesday night. They scored a Finals-record 38 points in the first quarter on 70% field-goal shooting (14-of-20) and 6-of-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. A’ja Wilson scored 12 points in the first quarter and finished with a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds. headtopics.com

Las Vegas’ starters tallied 95 points, and even center Kiah Stokes, who did not score in Game 1, knocked down two 3-pointers. The Liberty made a run late in the first half, scoring 12 straight points over more than four minutes before Alysha Clark ended the Aces’ scoring drought with three seconds before the halftime break. The Aces led, 52-44, at halftime before a third-quarter burst gave them a 23-point lead heading into the final period.

New York’s guards continued to struggle. Courtney Vandersloot (nine points) and Sabrina Ionescu (10 points) were again ineffective, and 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart couldn’t take over the game though she had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. headtopics.com

