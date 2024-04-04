WNBA Draft: Key players available for selection

Michael Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball in 1984, and has been with ESPN since 1996. The WNBA draft is just around the corner -- April 15 in New York -- and we now have the answers on which key players will be available. This senior class in women's college basketball is the last to have the option of returning for a fifth year in college via the NCAA's COVID-19 waiver from the 2020-21 season.

Most of the players we have been projecting for the first round of the 2024 draft are opting to go pro, including the lock-solid No. 1 pick, guardBut there are also several fifth-year seniors who have exhausted their eligibility and now hope to continue their careers in the WNBA. The league remains at 12 teams; the Bay Area franchise begins play in 202

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



espn / 🏆 731. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa basketball ticket prices surge after Caitlin Clark decides to enter 2024 WNBA DraftCaitlin Clark, the projected top pick in the WNBA Draft, has taken college basketball by storm. And fans will have to pay a hefty sum if they want to watch her in person.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Stanford star Cameron Brink declaring for WNBA draftStanford Cardinal star Cameron Brink will leave college for the WNBA after this season, and she is expected to be a top-3 pick.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Stanford Cardinal star Cameron Brink declares for 2024 WNBA DraftBrink says she and the Cardinal still have “unfinished business” in the NCAA Tournament before she’ll likely be the No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA draft.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Stanford star Cameron Brink declares for the 2024 WNBA draftStanford star Cameron Brink will finish her collegiate career this season and enter the WNBA draft.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards to bypass final year, enter WNBA draftUConn Huskies senior Aaliyah Edwards announced her intention to enter the 2024 WNBA draft on social media Thursday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

UConn star Aaliyah Edwards will enter the WNBA draft following the NCAA TournamentUConn center Aaliyah Edwards says she will enter the WNBA draft, in which she is expected to be a first-round pick. The 6-foot-3 senior from Kingston, Ontario, revealed her plans in a video posted Thursday on social media. The Huskies begin NCAA Tournament play on Saturday. Edwards is averaging 17.8 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »