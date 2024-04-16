WNBA Commissioner Discusses Potential Expansion to South Florida

Tue, April 16th 2024 at 2:18 PM WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media before the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. Another top-tier league may be moving into southern Florida. Not only that, the destination could potentially be outside of Miami .on Monday shows WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert talking about expansion and listing “ South Florida ” among the top candidates.
She fired off several other cities when talking about leading locations, including Denver, Nashville, Philadelphia, Portland, and Toronto, in the same breath. For each one of those, however, she named the specific city and not a more generalized region. Nowhere in the clip did she give a potential South Florida city, nor did Engelbert give any indication that it would not be Miami.
Either way, basketball fans likely will not have to wait long to find out if a team is coming and, if so, where in South Florida it will be. Engelbert noted that she hopes to see the first new team added for the 2026 season, plus two more by 2028. That would bring the total number of WNBA teams from the 13 clubs the league currently has currently to 16 when the expansion is complete.
