WNBA and Opill Launch Partnership to Promote Reproductive Health Advocacy

The WNBA and the manufacturer of the first over-the-counter birth control pill launched a multi-year partnership on Tuesday with its public debut scheduled for the 2024 WNBA Draft next week. The partnership focuses on the league’s efforts this season to bring attention to civic engagement and reproductive health advocacy. Opill became the first daily oral contraceptive available in the United States without a prescription last month.

The WNBA and Opill plan to host events on college campuses across the U.S. to celebrate those who are changing the game and raise awareness about the OTC birth control option

WNBA Opill Partnership Birth Control Reproductive Health Civic Engagement College Campuses Awareness

