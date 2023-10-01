Wizards, Robots, and Heroes Dominated The Most Lucrative Box Office Month

So many huge movies dominated in these few weeks. July 2011 Saw Harry Potter, Marvel, and Transformers at the Box Office From the 2000s to the early 2010s, one boy ruled the world, and he was a wizard named Harry Potter.

The film franchise started in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and was a massive hit, as every entry that followed was a major blockbuster as well. 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was guaranteed to be a huge success too, because after a decade, the film concluded the franchise. The anticipation was at such a fever pitch that the vast majority of the film's gross came in July 2011, and the film came out halfway through the month! Out of the $381 million it made in the United States, Deathly Hallows: Part 2 made $318 million in July alone!

It wasn't the only film franchise to take a huge chunk out of the summer. At the end of June 2011 came the third Transformers film, Transformers: Dark of the Moon. There might be too many of them now, but a dozen years ago they still had a tight grasp on our imagination. Of the $352 million it made, $273 million came in July.

