‘Without water, there is no life’: Drought in Brazil’s Amazon is sharpening fears for the future

FILE - Joaquim Mendes da Silva, 73, walks with his dog on the dry bed of Puraquequara lake amid a drought, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 5, 2023. He said this drought is the worst he can recall. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File)– Communities dependent on the Amazon rainforest's waterways are stranded without supply of fuel, food or filtered water.

"It's dreadful work, even more so when the sun is hot," do Carmo told The Associated Press. "We use the water to drink, to bathe, to cook. Without water, there is no life." And as of Friday, 42 of 62 municipalities in Amazonas had declared a state of emergency. Some 250,000 people have been affected by the drought so far, and that number may double by year's end, according to the state's civil defense authority.

Dry spells are part of the Amazon's cyclical weather pattern, with lighter rainfall from May to October for most of the rainforest.

Further north, in the Negro River basin, a different pattern has emerged. The Amazon’s main tributary has had seven of its largest floods in the past 11 years, with the worst in 2021. But the Negro River, too, is headed toward its lowest-ever water levels this year.

Brazil's government has created a task force to coordinate a response. Ministers of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government visited Manaus on Tuesday. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin promised food, drinking water and fuel to isolated communities, and said payments of the Bolsa Familia welfare program would be made in advance.

