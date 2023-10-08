‘Without water, there is no life’: Drought in Brazil’s Amazon is sharpening fears for the future

FILE - Joaquim Mendes da Silva, 73, walks with his dog on the dry bed of Puraquequara lake amid a drought, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 5, 2023. He said this drought is the worst he can recall. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File)FILE - Floating homes and boats lay stranded on the dry bed of Puraquequara lake, amid a severe drought, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 5, 2023.

Raimundo Silva do Carmo, 67, makes his living as a fisherman, but these days has been struggling to simply find water. Like most rural residents in Brazil’s Amazon, do Carmo typically retrieves water untreated from the biome’s abundant waterways.

Eight Brazilian states recorded the lowest rainfall in the period from July to September in over 40 years, according to CEMADEN, Brazil’s disaster warning center. The drought has affected most of the main rivers in the Amazon, the world’s largest basin, which accounts for 20% of the planet’s fresh water. headtopics.com

In the Auati-Parana Extractive Reserve, about 450 miles west of Lake Puraquequara, over 300 riverine families are struggling to get food and other supplies. Only small canoes with reduced cargo can manage the trip to the closest city, and picking a route through shallow water has pushed travel time from nine hours to 14.

Dry spells are part of the Amazon’s cyclical weather pattern, with lighter rainfall from May to October for most of the rainforest. headtopics.com

The Madeira’s level at Porto Velho is the lowest since measurements began in 1967. Nearby, Brazil’s fourth-largest hydroelectric dam, Santo Antonio plant, halted operations this week due to the lack of water. It’s the first time that happened since it opened in 2012.

“We are already living a scenario of an altered climate that oscillates between extreme events, either of drought or heavy rains. This has very serious consequences not only for the environment, but also for people and the economy,” said Ane Alencar, science director for the Amazon Environmental Research Institute, or IPAM, a nonprofit. headtopics.com

