With two games left in the regular season and the AL West in flux, all the Seattle Mariners can do is try to win

SEATTLE — Before Bryan Woo's last start of the MLB regular season, Seattle Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth told him: 'Doesn't matter if you throw 100 pitches in four innings. Just go get outs.' Sep 29, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (33) pitches to the Texas Rangers during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports - 21533370

(USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)Hannah Keyser, Yahoo SportsSEATTLE — Before Bryan Woo’s last start of the MLB regular season, Seattle Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth told him: “Doesn’t matter if you throw 100 pitches in four innings. Just go get outs.”

"I probably didn't need to take that literally," Woo joked after the game Friday,."But, I mean, zeroes are zeroes, especially this time of year." Actually, Woo threw only 82 pitches in 3 2/3 innings. And zeroes are zeroes, regardless of the calendar. But the message was clear: The Mariners planned to approach Friday’s game with the urgency befitting a team with a lot left to play for. The reality was, even as a couple of playoff races came down to the final weekend, Seattle had left itself very little margin for error. headtopics.com

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Houston Astros boost wild card lead with 8-3 win over Seattle MarinersDefending champion Houston moved 1 1/2 games in front of Seattle for the third and final wild card and headed to a three-game series at Arizona in control of its fate.

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners - September 29, 2023View the Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners game played on September 29, 2023. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners HighlightsCheck out the highlights as the Texas Rangers took on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle Mariners' walk-off, comeback win over Texas Rangers keeps their playoff hopes alive — but barelySEATTLE – It didn't have to come down to this.

Seattle Mariners' walk-off, comeback win over Texas Rangers keeps their playoff hopes alive — but barelySEATTLE – It didn't have to come down to this.

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners on Sep 29, 2023.