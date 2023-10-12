With QB Joe Burrow mobile again, the Bengals want to build momentum against 3-1 Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, right, pulls in a touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct.

Burrow looked far more comfortable scrambling and throwing. His lack of mobility had been a struggle all season with the lingering effects of a strained calf muscle. He said Wednesday that it’s “pretty close” to being 100% healed.Houston’s C.J. Stroud looks to build on success against tough New Orleans secondaryNow the Bengals have a chance to win two in a row, go into the bye week at .

After a loss in the season opener at home against the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks have won three straight before their bye week“It was a great break. Hopefully we can maximize the opportunity coming out of it,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I’m concerned about that. headtopics.com

“We’ll worry about the standings later in the year,” Burrow said Wednesday. “It’s Week 6. The standings after Week 6 mean absolutely nothing. I think we’ve proven that the last couple of years, and so we’ve just got to focus on being 1-0 this week and getting better every day in practice. We’ll go from there.

Left tackle Charles Cross (toe) and right guard Phil Haynes (calf) both have a chance of returning. Cross has been out since getting hurt in the third quarter of Seattle’s Week 1 loss and injuries to the offensive line have left the Seahawks scrambling to fill spots at times. headtopics.com

It will also help on defense. Safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tre Brown have both been cleared to return from concussions. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed left the Week 4 win with a shin injury but is expected to play.

