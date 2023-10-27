With no fanfare or acknowledgment, Biden hosts White House meeting with Muslim leaders

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden quietly hosted a meeting Thursday for a handful of Muslim leaders, according to four sources familiar with the White House gathering, as he faces pressure from the Arab American community over what they contend is his comparative disregard for the Palestinian civilian deaths and domestic threats arising from the war between Israel and Hamas.

” In addition to Nashashibi, according to sources, the guests included Keith Ellison, who had been the first Muslim elected to Congress and is now attorney general of Minnesota; Wa’el Alzayat, the CEO of Emgage, a group devoted to educating and mobilizing Muslim voters; Suzanne Barakat, board chair of Our Three Winners, which aims to curb prejudice against Muslims; and Imam Mohamed Magid, of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society.

