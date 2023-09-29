With new city budget taking effect, SAPD will soon see ballistic glass on more department vehicles

Following a string of shootings involving San Antonio Police officers, the city will spend $1.75 million in the coming years to upgrade windshields and side windows on police vehicles to ballistic glass. “It’s effective, obviously, but it’s also very expensive,” Michael Wanke said. Wanke is the president of A1 Glass Coating. His team installs forced entry protection films and bullet-resistant applications to glass.

He said forced entry protection film would not resist a bullet but would help slow down people looking to smash through glass.

On Friday, Wanke said his team was working to install the bullet-resistant application to glass for SAPD’s St. Mary’s location.Although it is a cheaper option, Wanke said the bulletproof film cannot yet be installed on vehicles.

He said that’s because of the curved shape of windshields and car windows. “You’re somewhat limited on the car as to the thickness of film that you can apply to it,” Wanke said. Gun safety advocates like Erika Salazar, a trustee with the Bexar County Gun Safety Coalition Trustee, said getting this funding is a step in the right direction but not a solution for gun safety across San Antonio. headtopics.com

