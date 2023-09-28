With gas prices in California soaring, Newsom issues waiver to provide financial relief at the pump

Average price per gallon cracks $6 statewide, hits $6.21 in San Diego on Thursday In an attempt to curb a recent spike in gasoline prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom late Thursday instructed California regulators to speed the delivery of less expensive winter-blended gas to stations across the state.

Winter-blended gas is about 20 to 25 cents per gallon cheaper than summer-blended gas and fuel analysts expect the waiver put in place by the California Air Resources Board at Newsom’s behest will lead to a dip in prices within a few days.

"This waiver will affect wholesale gas prices probably on Friday," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy , a tech company that helps drivers across the country find the cheapest places to buy gas. "But there's only one day left in the trading week. That may segue into another drop on Monday and theoretically retailers could be passing that along in lower prices this weekend, but it's not going to be much at first."The move comes as the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline statewide surpassed the $6 per gallon mark Thursday,.

"This waiver will affect wholesale gas prices probably on Friday," said

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

, a tech company that helps drivers across the country find the cheapest places to buy gas. "But there's only one day left in the trading week. That may segue into another drop on Monday and theoretically retailers could be passing that along in lower prices this weekend, but it's not going to be much at first."The move comes as the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline statewide surpassed the $6 per gallon mark Thursday,.

In San Diego, prices are even higher, rising nearly 11 cents on Thursday to $6.209. That’s 84 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The surge is within shouting distance of the all-time high in the San Diego region of $6.435, set on Oct. 5, 2022.

“In light of the price spikes, we should not wait until the end of the month to start distributing or to ramp up production of our winter-blend gasoline,”to the Air Resources Board and the California Energy Commission. “Allowing refiners to make an early transition to winter-blend gasoline could quickly increase fuel supply and provide critical liquidity on the spot market, and act as a much-needed safety valve.”

The transition from summer- to winter-blended gasoline is staggered throughout different regions of the state. In Southern California, stations typically make the switch at the end of October, so the waiver accelerates the transition for San Diego stations by about a month.

“The pace of (price) decreases really should accelerate next week and they could continue for several weeks as long as there are no new issues,” such as refinery outages or dramatic changes in gasoline and crude oil markets, De Haan said. “I’m hopeful that by Halloween, a month from today, the average price could be 35 to 75 cents lower.”

During a spike in gas prices that occurred last autumn, Newsom directed the Air Resources Board to issue a similar waiver, which resulted in prices dropping.

Thursday’s announcement came late in the afternoon, after California Republicans in Sacramento, urging him to call a special session of the Legislature and suspend the state’s excise tax on gasoline.

“Gas prices are once again soaring, and Californians are paying $2 more per gallon than the rest of the country,” the letter signed by each GOP lawmaker said. “Drivers are spending more than $100 each month just on gas. This elevated energy cost cuts into family’s already strained budgets.”

The excise tax on gasoline in California comes to 57.9 cents per gallon. Counting the federal excise tax of