From Wednesday to Thursday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in California rose by nearly 14 cents to $6.03, according to AAA. And getting a refinery back to producing gasoline takes time even after a problem is fixed, he added."It's not just like a light switch," De Haan said. "You don't just throw a refinery, you know, into 'on' mode and it goes."

”

As a result, the gasoline supply in Southern California has been hit hard, he said, and he estimated the missing fuel volume could be in the millions of gallons. The same confluence of factors at local refineries contributed to a spike in fuel prices about this same time last year, when gas prices soared nearly as high as the record levels seen in 2022.

Land barons seized control of the Tulare Lake Basin generations ago. This year’s destructive flooding left troubling questions about the power they wield.“Two refineries are undergoing maintenance, which is not usually problematic,” De Haan said. The maintenance is usually performed during periods of lower demand in the fall and spring, but this year, the timing is lousy. “In the last couple of weeks, we’ve also seen continued problems at other refineries that are experiencing unexpected outages.”

On Wednesday night, in an interview after the second Republican presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, Newsom blamed high gas prices on oil companies “ripping us off.”