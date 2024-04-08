With Clarity and label Collaborate on Limited-Edition Collection of Football-Inspired Wedding Bands

With Clarity and label are collaborating to release a limited-edition collection of men's wedding bands inspired by 12 football teams . The collection includes bands representing the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Giants, the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears, and the New Orleans Saints.

The bands feature either lab-grown or natural diamonds and have the NFL team logos engraved on the inside. They are available in 14-karat or 18-karat platinum white or yellow gold. Prices range from $2,190 to $3,850 on With Clarity's website

With Clarity Label Wedding Bands Men's Fashion Football Teams Limited-Edition NFL Diamonds Precious Metals

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wwd / 🏆 24. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui Collaborate on Limited-edition Varsity Jacket and Snapshot BagMarc Jacobs and Anna Sui have designed a limited-edition varsity jacket and Snapshot bag to celebrate Jacobs' 40th anniversary.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Uber and Waymo Collaborate on Driverless Food DeliveryUber and Waymo are teaming up to eliminate food delivery drivers by launching an autonomous food delivery service in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Waymo's automated vehicles will complete deliveries, expanding the number of eligible restaurants and geographical area. This collaboration marks the first involving Alphabet's Waymo.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Country Star Chris Young Would Collaborate With BeyonceChris Young shared he would collaborate with Beyonce in the future

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Diptyque and Café Verlet Collaborate on Whimsical Coffee-Inspired CandlesDiptyque has teamed up with Café Verlet to create coffee-inspired candles with whimsical designs by UK-based artist Clym Evernden.

Source: bonappetit - 🏆 482. / 51 Read more »

US and UK Collaborate to Monitor AI Models for Safety RisksThe United States and United Kingdom have agreed to work together in monitoring advanced AI models for safety risks. They will conduct joint research and safety tests to ensure the safety of AI systems. Both countries emphasize the importance of AI safety and aim to promote it globally.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Voodoo Ranger and Nestlé Collaborate to Create Tombstone Pizza-Flavored BeerBeer company Voodoo Ranger has partnered with Nestlé to introduce a new Tombstone Pizza-flavored beer called I(Pizza)A. The IPA contains all the ingredients found in their pizzas, blended into a can of beer. The new flavor will be released on April 7, National Beer Day, and customers have a chance to win a four-pack on the company's website. More details about the unique brew are provided below.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »