With bond-yields near 2-decade high, Wall Street's strong 2023 starts to deflate

“Once again, the move in rates has proven to be too much too fast for equity markets to handle,” said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial, in a note to investors. “Market participants seem to be coming to peace, finally, with the ‘higher for longer’ forecast,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management, in a note to investors.
Treasury yields last hovered at these levels in mid-2007 and the broader market ranged from ticking higher to holding steady. That held until the financial crisis of 2008 wreaked havoc on the markets and economy, eventually prompting the Fed to slash its benchmark interest rate to near zero.
Wall Street expects companies in the S&P Small Cap 600 to report a 14% slump in third-quarter profits to follow up on a 20% slump in the second quarter. That compares with expectations for stagnant profits in the broader S&P 500 after a 4% drop in the previous quarter.
