The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“Once again, the move in rates has proven to be too much too fast for equity markets to handle,” said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial, in a note to investors. “Market participants seem to be coming to peace, finally, with the ‘higher for longer’ forecast,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management, in a note to investors.

Treasury yields last hovered at these levels in mid-2007 and the broader market ranged from ticking higher to holding steady. That held until the financial crisis of 2008 wreaked havoc on the markets and economy, eventually prompting the Fed to slash its benchmark interest rate to near zero. headtopics.com

Wall Street expects companies in the S&P Small Cap 600 to report a 14% slump in third-quarter profits to follow up on a 20% slump in the second quarter. That compares with expectations for stagnant profits in the broader S&P 500 after a 4% drop in the previous quarter.

Read more:

AP »

The Most Wearable Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureCompilation of the hottest trends in clothing based on fall 2011 winter 2012 runways. What’s en vogue this season? Find out here!

Yield Protocol to permanently 'wind down' operations by December 2023All borrowing and lending on the Yield Protocol will end by December 31st.

Mets 2023 Prospect Wraps: Coleman CrowThe New York Mets will have to wait for a while to see if their investment in pitcher Coleman Crow will pay off.

MLB playoffs 2023: Phillies look to advance to next round with Game 2 win WednesdayAfter winning their Wild Card Series openers on the first day of Major League Baseball’s playoffs, the Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies can advance to the next round with victories Wednesday.

What It's Like to Be a Woman at a Ham Bar in 2023On girl dinners, grief, and the meaning of cured meats.

Lowe: 5 potential X factor players for the 2023-24 NBA seasonWe've scanned the league! A Ball? A Spur? A Knick?! These five players are the biggest X factors in basketball this season.