Aaron Jackson, from left, Josh Sharp and Bowen Yang pose for a portrait to promote the film"Dicks: The Musical" during the Toronto International Film Festival, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Toronto.

Megan Thee Stallion plays the boys’ boss. A disembodied part of their mother’s (Megan Mullally) female anatomy is a prominent character. A pair of monstrous pets kept by the boys' father (Nathan Lane) named the Sewer Boys have surprisingly integral roles. Director Larry Charles calls “the ultimate anti-AI movie.

That next day, Sharp, Jackson and Yang sat on a couch, still enthralled by the outrageous experience and surprised that they were even there, in the first place.

But while “The Parent Trap” (the 1961 original and its 1998 remake) celebrates the reunion of a nuclear family, “Dicks: The Musical” is an outlandishly bizarro hard-R fantasia that delights in transgressing gender roles, moviemaking rules, basic decency — whatever you got. headtopics.com

“To me, they’re like a gay Abbott and Costello,” says Charles. “The possibilities of what they can do together are boundless. Like Sacha (Baron Cohen) they’re undiscovered treasures that the audience is waiting for and doesn’t even realize it.

“Dicks: The Musical,” though, was principally a brain trust of Sharp, Jackson and Charles. (Producer Kori Adelson with Chernin Entertainment, who first approached the duo about a movie adaptation, was also integral.

