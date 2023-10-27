With 7,300+ Gazans Dead, Israeli PM Adviser Says 'Tonight We Are Starting Payback'

Clearly undeterred by the mounting civilian death toll and global calls for a cease-fire three weeks into Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Friday that 'tonight we are starting payback.

During Regev's MSNBC appearance, Tur asked: 'The civilians who are in Gaza, did they get a heads up on what was gonna be happening tonight? Are you confident that civilians are not being killed right now with these explosions?'In response, Regev said: 'So as you know, for days now we have been asking people to move to the south, and they have done so in the hundreds of thousands, and they're safer in the south than they are in the combat zone.

