Wish You Were Here: A cruise on the Mississippi

Walnut Creek readers report back on their recent cruise up the Upper Mississippi River. This time, we’re hearing from two Walnut Creek readers who opted for a cruise of a different kind.MISSISSIPPI RIVER: Pre-pandemic, Walnut Creek residents Sandy and Mike Heller took cruises to far-flung destinations around the globe.
“But since COVID, we have been staying closer to home,” Mike says. That doesn’t mean they stayed put, though. A recent trip on the Mississippi River took them from St. Louis, Missouri, to St. Paul, Minnesota.
“We discovered the northern part of the river isn’t as wide as down south, has 27 dams and locks, is less commercial and more recreational — few barges, but lots of speed boats, private homes along the river banks, etc.” Mike says. “The stops were typical Midwest small towns and lots of fun.”
And they’ve shared their travel tips and tales with us along the way.
They stopped in Hannibal, Missouri, birthplace of Mark Twain; Davenport, Iowa — “Ever wonder where the world headquarters of John Deere Tractors is?” says Mike — and Red Wing, Minnesota, home of the National Eagle Center for injured bald eagles.