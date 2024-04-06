Wisconsin Voters Approve Constitutional Amendments Banning 'Zuckerbucks' in Election Administration

Wisconsin voters approved two constitutional amendments that would ban private funds – dubbed 'Zuckerbucks' – from being used in election administration in the key battleground state . On Tuesday, a pair of state constitutional amendments pushed by Republican lawmakers cleared the majority threshold of Wisconsin voters to pass. The measures will ban clerks from accepting or receiving private grant money to help conduct elections, and require that only election officials can conduct elections.

'Wisconsin has spoken and the message is clear: elections belong to voters, not out-of-state billionaires,' said state GOP Chairman Brian Schimming in a statement. 'END ZUCKERBUCKS': GOP BILL AIMS TO BAN MARK ZUCKERBERG-STYLE ELECTION FUNDING Democrats opposed both measures, arguing they would make it more difficult to conduct election

