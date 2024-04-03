Wisconsin Voters Approve Amendment Banning Private Funding of Elections

Wisconsin voters approved an amendment on Tuesday night, banning the private funding of elections in the swing state.

The amendment directs that “donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in…connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum,” according to the question phrasing that the Wisconsin State LegislatureWisconsinites also voted in favor of a second part to the amendment on ballot question two, mandating “that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums.” That question passed with 58.6 percent of suppor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wisconsin Voters Approve Constitutional Amendments on State ElectionsVoters in Wisconsin have approved two constitutional amendments limiting how state elections are run and paid for. The measures supported by Republicans outperformed former President Donald Trump's 2020 performance, even in largely Democratic-leaning parts of the state.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Wisconsin voters approve bans on private funding for electionsWisconsin voters approved a pair of Republican-led constitutional amendments that will change how elections are conducted in the state.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Wisconsin Voters Approve Ban on 'Zuckerbucks'-Type Election FundingPrivate money to fund elections will be banned in Wisconsin after voters approved a constitutional amendment Tuesday put forward by Republicans in reaction to grants received in 2020 that were funded by donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Wisconsin voters approve changes based on false election claimRepublican legislators asked voters to block third-party assistance in running elections, a key Trump hobbyhorse. Voters complied.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Wisconsin Voters Approve Measures to Restrict Private Funding in State ElectionsSee multiple perspectives from The Hill, Breitbart News, and Associated Press at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

47,000 Wisconsin Voters Cast 'Uninstructed' Ballots in Democratic PrimaryAbout 47,000 voters in Wisconsin’s Democrat presidential primary voted “uninstructed” on Tuesday, more than double President Joe Biden’s margin of victory in 2020 over former President Donald Trump in the Badger State.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »