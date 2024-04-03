Wisconsin Voters Approve Amendment Banning Private Funding of Elections

Wisconsin voters approved an amendment on Tuesday night, banning the private funding of elections in the swing state.
The amendment directs that “donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in…connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum,” according to the question phrasing that the Wisconsin State LegislatureWisconsinites also voted in favor of a second part to the amendment on ballot question two, mandating “that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums.” That question passed with 58.6 percent of suppor
Wisconsin Voters Approve Ban on 'Zuckerbucks'-Type Election FundingPrivate money to fund elections will be banned in Wisconsin after voters approved a constitutional amendment Tuesday put forward by Republicans in reaction to grants received in 2020 that were funded by donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
