Wisconsin Supreme Court Refuses to Clarify District Boundary Lines for Potential Recall Election

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to offer clarity on what legislative district boundary lines should be in play for a potential recall election sought by supporters of former President Donald Trump targeting Speaker Robin Vos. Vos appears to have not gathered enough valid signatures to force an election.

But the Wisconsin Elections Commission had asked the Supreme Court to clarify what maps should be used for any recall or special election that takes place before November, when new maps take effect

