Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Republican-drawn legislative maps

The liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Republican-drawn legislative maps on Friday and ordered that new district boundary lines be drawn as Democrats had urged in a redistricting case they hope will weaken GOP majorities.

The ruling comes less than a year before the 2024 election in a battleground state where four of the six past presidential elections have been decided by fewer than 23,000 votes, and Republicans have built large majorities in the Legislature under maps they drew over a decade ago. The court ruled 4-3 in favor of Democrats who argued that the legislative maps are unconstitutional because districts drawn aren't contiguous. New maps are likely to be unveiled in about two months. “Because the current state legislative districts contain separate, detached territory and therefore violate the constitution’s contiguity requirements, we enjoin the Wisconsin Elections Commission from using the current legislative maps in future elections,” Justice Jill Karofksy wrote for the majority. Democratic Go





10News » / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Supreme Court Pauses Lower Court's Ruling Allowing Pregnant Woman to Get AbortionA Texas judge gave Kate Cox permission to receive an abortion, but the state's highest court put that decision on hold. Her case is now in limbo while the Texas Supreme Court considers it.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Sandra Day O'Connor, First Woman on U.S. Supreme Court, Dies at 93Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, has passed away at the age of 93. She was a trailblazer in Arizona politics and later became a world ambassador for the U.S. judicial system.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Abortion Order in TexasThe Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower court's order that would have permitted a pregnant Dallas woman, whose fetus has lethal abnormality, to get an abortion. The court did not rule on the merits of the case but will decide on the temporary restraining order at a later date.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from 2024 BallotThe Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, marking the first such legal move in U.S. history. The mayor's office and city leaders remain quiet on the topic, while the public raises questions about public safety and the Safer 6th Street Initiative.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Colorado Supreme Court Rules Trump Ineligible for 2024 BallotThe Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible for the state's 2024 presidential ballot due to his role in the attempted Jan. 6 overthrow of the federal government. The decision is stayed until Jan. 4 or until the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the matter.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Ohio Supreme Court Sanctions Prominent Divorce Attorney for Frivolous ConductThe Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday sanctioned prominent Cleveland divorce attorney Joseph Stafford and two other lawyers at his firm after finding they “repeatedly engaged in frivolous conduct” that substantially delayed cases, an opinion said.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »