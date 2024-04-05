Wisconsin Senator Raises Concerns Over Use of Pandemic Relief Funds for Asylum Seekers

Wisconsin state Senator Duey Stroebel, R-Cederberg, sounded the alarm Thursday after learning of a decision in the state’s capital to aid migrants with pandemic relief funds . Madison is diverting State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to aid asylum seekers arriving in the city. These funds were issued through the American Rescue Plan to help state and local governments through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madison is aware asylum seekers arriving in the city can’t receive direct government assistance funds and is therefore using SLRF “as a way around the system,” the senator wrote

Wisconsin Senator Pandemic Relief Funds Asylum Seekers Madison

