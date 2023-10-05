The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.American Family Field is seen Sept.

The state Assembly’s state affairs committee was scheduled to begin a public hearing on the proposal late Thursday morning at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. The hearing comes just hours after the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Brewers 5-2 at American Family Field on Wednesday night, eliminating Milwaukee from the National League playoffs.

Reports commissioned by the Brewers and another by a state consultant found the stadium’s glass outfield doors, seats and concourses should be replaced. Its luxury suites and technology such as its sound system and video scoreboard need upgrades, and its signature retractable roof needs repairs. Fire suppression systems, parking lots, elevators and escalators need work, too. headtopics.com

Under the proposal, the state would give the team $60.8 million next fiscal year and up to $20 million each year after that into 2046. The city of Milwaukee would contribute a total of $202 million and Milwaukee County would kick in $135 million by 2050.

