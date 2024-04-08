Wisconsin Man Faces Decades in Prison for 36-Year Identity Theft Scheme

A Wisconsin man is facing decades behind bars for a 36-year identity theft scheme in which the victim was sent to jail and even a mental hospital because authorities did not believe his story. Matthew Keirans, 58, faces up to 32 years in prison for making false statements to a National Credit Union Administration insured institution and aggravated identify theft.
In 2019, the victim, William Woods, was homeless man living in Los Angeles when he found out someone was racking up debt using his name. Woods walked into a California bank, said he didn’t’ want to pay, and tried to close the accounts that Keirans had opened in his name. He provided his social security card, as well as his California ID. The branch manager asked the real Woods a series of security questions. Unable to answer them, the bank called police, according to court records. Keirans, listed as Woods on the account, told police he didn't give anyone in California permission to access his bank accounts. He then faxed police a series of fraudulently acquired identification documents, court records show. Police arrested Woods and charged him with identity theft and false impersonation. They insisted that Woods was actually called Matthew Keirans, though it's not clear how police linked Woods or the bank accounts to that nam
