Wisconsin judge rules that GOP-controlled Senate's vote to fire top elections official had no effect

FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses for a photograph outside the Wisconsin Capitol building, Aug. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. A vote by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate last month to fire Wolfe, the state’s nonpartisan top elections official, had no legal effect, and lawmakers are barred from ousting her while a lawsuit plays out, a Dane County judge ruled on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)MADISON, Wis.

Administrator Meagan Wolfe will continue serving as head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission pending a decision on whether elections commissioners are legally required to appoint someone for the Senate to confirm, Judge Ann Peacock said.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued to challenge that vote, and in court filings earlier this month, Republican legislative leaders changed course and claimed their vote to fire Wolfe was merely "symbolic"

"This injunction provides needed certainty and should resolve any confusion resulting from the Legislature's actions," Kaul said in a statement. An attorney representing GOP legislative leaders in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday. The three Republican commissioners voted in favor, but the three Democrats abstained to block the nomination from going before the Senate. Actions by the commission require a four-vote majority.

GOP lawmakers have accused the Democratic elections commissioners of neglecting their duty by not voting, and the Senate retaliated by removing Democratic Commissioner Joseph Czarnezki this month, effectively firing him. But Democrats argue the commission is not required to make an appointment and that Wolfe can stay in office indefinitely as a holdover under a recent Supreme Court ruling that Republicans have used to maintain control of policy boards.

