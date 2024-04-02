Wisconsin Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Student Athletes

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have prevented student athletes from competing on sports teams that do not correspond with their assigned gender at birth. The bill, sponsored by Republican state lawmakers, aimed to only allow sports teams for 'males,' 'females,' or 'mixed-sex' and prohibit males from competing on female-designated teams.

Gov. Evers, in a social media post, announced his veto and expressed support for trans and gender nonconforming kids.

