Wisconsin GOP leader silent on impeachment of Supreme Court justice after earlier floating it

FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz attends her first hearing as a justice, Sept. 7, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin’s top Republican state lawmaker who had threatened to possibly impeach the newly elected liberal Supreme Court justice if she didn’t step down from a redistricting case didn’t mention that option Monday, Oct.

Protasiewicz on Friday rejected those arguments, noting that other justices have accepted campaign cash and not recused from cases. She also noted that she never promised or pledged to rule on the redistricting lawsuit in any way.Protasiewicz if she didn’t recuse from the case. On Monday, in his first public statement since she declined to recuse, Vos did not mention impeachment as an option.

"Justice Protasiewicz should have recused herself," Vos said. "We think the United States Supreme Court precedent compels her recusal, and the United States Supreme Court will have the last word here.

It is up to each justice on the state Supreme Court to decide whether to recuse from a case. It’s unclear from Vos’s statement if he intended to file a legal challenge over Wisconsin’s recusal rules with the U.S. Supreme Court or if he was talking about the larger redistricting case, which could end up before the nation’s highest court.

The Supreme Court on Friday, in agreeing to take the redistricting challenge, said it would only consider legal questions related to"Justice Protasiewicz is asking to be taken at her word that she will apply the law," Vos said.

Vos has asked former justices to study the possibility of impeachment, while not yet committing to take that unprecedented step. “Never once will you find me saying that if she didn’t recuse, we’re going to impeach. I never said that,” Vos said. “What I did say is that is wrong if she doesn’t. She needs to recuse herself if you predetermine an outcome.

