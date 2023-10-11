Wisconsin GOP leader reveals names of former justices he asked to look at impeachment

Wisconsin's Republican Assembly speaker revealed the names of the three former state Supreme Court justices he asked to investigate possible impeachment of a sitting justice for the first time in a court filing made public Wednesday.

“Rather, I have asked each of them individually to provide me with guidance on the standards for impeachment and impeachable offenses under the Wisconsin Constitution. I did not know what feedback I would receive from each of three justices, as the advice they seek to provide me will be entirely their decision.

University of Wisconsin System will change its name to The Universities of Wisconsin by 2024The University of Wisconsin System plans to change its name to the Universities of Wisconsin by early next year. System President Jay Rothman announced the change Tuesday at UW-Eau Claire. He said in a statement that the change is designed to draw attention to the system’s 13 four-year universities as they struggle with declining enrollment. Rothman said the system will transition over the next few months with new letterhead and websites. The move will be finalized in early 2024. The universitie

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises Republican leader against impeachmentThere should be no effort to impeach a liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice based on what is known now, a former justice advised the Republican legislative leader who asked him to review the issue

Wisconsin GOP leader silent on impeachment of Supreme Court justice after earlier floating itWisconsin’s top Republican state lawmaker, who had threatened to possibly impeach a newly elected liberal state Supreme Court justice if she didn’t step down from a redistricting case, doesn’t mention that option in his first comments since the justice decided against recusal

