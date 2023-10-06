Wisconsin anti-abortion group challenges medical licenses of abortion doctors

A Christian anti-abortion organization in Wisconsin is taking aggressive action by challenging the medical licenses of physicians who perform abortions in the state, arguing that they are infringing the 1849 statute prohibiting abortion that is currently being debated in the courts.

In July, however, Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper issued an interpretation that the 19th-century legislation only forbids a coerced abortion or attacking a woman in an attempt to kill her unborn child.

Miller said that this was a bold move for Planned Parenthood because the legal challenge against the abortion ban is still pending. Miller told the Washington Examiner that he contacted the Milwaukee police department on Sept. 18 in an attempt to encourage law enforcement to enforce the anti-abortion statute despite Schlipper's ruling. According to Miller, he was eventually"hung up on" by the chief of police after also being rebuffed by the Dane County Sheriff's Office. headtopics.com

Lyerly is a prominent abortion rights activist in the region and ran for the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2020, losing to incumbent John Macco. There was speculation in May that Lyerly would run in the 2024 election against U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI).

